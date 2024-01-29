99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

10 Corny Drake Lines We Simply Can’t Ignore

Drake has now been a fixture in Hip Hop (and music in general) for nearly twenty years. His first mixtape Room For Improvement dropped in 2006. His first No. 1 single One Dance hit airwaves in 2016.

Drizzy’s pen is certainly respected in many corners of the world. Still, there are fans out there who can’t help but point out that corny Drake lines constantly find their way into some of the more respected bops of the year.

For the record, I’m not one of those people, even though I do have my preferences!

It should go without saying that whenever an artist, particularly a rapper, makes a boatload of music, sometimes some bars are going to be corny. Not even the God MC himself Jay-Z has been able to escape that possibility (anyone remember “Now that’s Spanish chick, French chick, Indian, and Black, That’s fried chicken, curry chicken, damn I’m getting fat” from Girls, Girls, Girls?). Corny rap lines are just a part of the formula sometimes!

But a guy like Drake, who was recently put on blast by Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) for making “music you would hear at a Target”, is often criticized by both die-hard fans and naysayers. His writing ability is sometimes both a question and crux of the argument for folks who mock his true musical ability. The ghostwriting allegations brought forth during his spat with Meek Mill years ago certainly didn’t help.

So, is it fair? Of course, it is! Hip Hop, more than any other music genre, is all about competition. It’s all about trying to be the best. Rap is bravado, and if the standard slips then it’s up to fans to point it out.

All that to say that, sometimes, corny Drake lines do make the final cut. And today we’re gonna dive into the corniest of the corniest!

Continue scrolling to see 10 corny Drake lines we simply can’t ignore.

