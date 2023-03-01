On Air

Back To Events

Woman Align Lifestyle Expo

Add to Calendar
Woman Align Foundation
  • Date/time: April 22nd
  • Venue: VSU Multi-Purpose Center
  • Web: More Info

WOMAN ALIGN LIFESTYLE EXPO 2023 :

Consist of over 75 women vendors for shopping, free resource stations,giveaways ,amazing food, live music and entertainment , workshops and more!

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Close