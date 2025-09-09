Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Wait a Minute Comedy Tour

Add to Calendar
D'Lai's Wait A Minute Tour

The Wait a Minute Comedy Tour is coming to Richmond, and it’s about to be a night full of non-stop laughs! Join the one and only D’Lai comedian, storyteller, and viral sensation, as he takes the stage at the historic Robinson Theater, with his signature brand of real, raw, and ridiculously funny comedy.

From wild dating stories to family chaos and everything in between, D’Lai keeps it all the way real and all the way hilarious. If you’ve ever had a “Wait a minute…” moment in your life, this show is for you!

✅ Hilarious guest comedians
✅ Iconic venue in the heart of Richmond VA
✅ Guaranteed good vibes and great laughs

This show will sell out — don’t wait!

🎟️ Grab your tickets now and get ready for a night to remember.

Call 347-881-3687 for more info or email info@tributemusic.co

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
45 Items
Entertainment

Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)

Pop Culture

‘Love Island’ Stars Chelley And Olandria Dish On Being Labeled ‘Mean Girls’ And Bonding Over Braids

Police Tape
National

At Least 2 Children Killed, 17 Injured In Church Shooting

News

Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’

Lifestyle

Fat Women Don’t Need Permission To Refuse Coffee Dates

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Deion Sanders Covers TIME
Sports

Deion Sanders Addresses His Son Shilo Being Cut From The Tampa Bay

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Trending
Police Tape
Local

Two Chesterfield Teachers Face Child Pornography Charges

Local

Attendance down as Philly students who take SEPTA struggle to get to school on time

Local

‘Long Hots & Sharp Provolone’ wins Herr’s ‘Flavored by Philly’ contest

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Talks Of Missed Power Couple Chance With 2Pac

News

Trump All But Admits He’s A Dictator While Threatening Chicago With National Guard Deployment

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

News

FBI Raids Home Of Former Trump Advisor John Bolton

Exclusives
Mens Mental Health
01:01:36

Men’s Mental Health (Full Video)

Spotlight on the French Riviera

Travel Spotlight: Experience The French Riviera October 2-10, 2025

15 Items

Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits

More Exclusives

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close