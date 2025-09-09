The Wait a Minute Comedy Tour is coming to Richmond, and it’s about to be a night full of non-stop laughs! Join the one and only D’Lai comedian, storyteller, and viral sensation, as he takes the stage at the historic Robinson Theater, with his signature brand of real, raw, and ridiculously funny comedy.

From wild dating stories to family chaos and everything in between, D’Lai keeps it all the way real and all the way hilarious. If you’ve ever had a “Wait a minute…” moment in your life, this show is for you!

✅ Hilarious guest comedians

✅ Iconic venue in the heart of Richmond VA

✅ Guaranteed good vibes and great laughs

This show will sell out — don’t wait!

🎟️ Grab your tickets now and get ready for a night to remember.

Call 347-881-3687 for more info or email info@tributemusic.co