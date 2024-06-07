VUU Juneteenth Gospel Concert with Hezekia Walker

- Date/time: Jun 15
- Venue: VUU Barco Stevens Lawn
- Address: 1500 N. Lombardy St, Richmond, VA
Join us on Saturday, 6/15 at 2p at the Barco Stevens Lawn for a special Juneteenth celebration featuring Hezekiah Walker at the Center for Gospel Music.
FREE ADMISSION! See yall there!
