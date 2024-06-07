Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

VUU Juneteenth Gospel Concert with Hezekia Walker

Add to Calendar
Juneteenth Gospel Concert
  • Date/time: Jun 15
  • Venue: VUU Barco Stevens Lawn
  • Address: 1500 N. Lombardy St, Richmond, VA
Stone Soul 2024

Join us on Saturday, 6/15 at 2p at the Barco Stevens Lawn for a special Juneteenth celebration featuring Hezekiah Walker at the Center for Gospel Music.

FREE ADMISSION! See yall there!

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close