The Chesterfield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Presents “Virtual College Prep” – Saturday, July 18th from 10am-11:30am. Discussion Topics Include: Financial Aid 101, Academic Planning, Student/Parent Issues. “This will assist all high school students & their parents with initial college prep.”

Link to register:

You are invited to a Zoom meeting.

When: Jul 18, 2020 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAvc-uhpj8oEtYzCBrFmuFX0VumOceRJgL2

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

