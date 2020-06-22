Back To Events

Virtual College Prep

Add to Calendar
Virtual College Prep
  • Date/time: July 18th, 10:00am to 11:30am
  • Venue: ZOOM
  • Web: More Info

The Chesterfield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Presents “Virtual College Prep” – Saturday, July 18th from 10am-11:30am. Discussion Topics Include: Financial Aid 101, Academic Planning, Student/Parent Issues. “This will assist all high school students & their parents with initial college prep.”

Link to register:
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: Jul 18, 2020 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:
https://vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAvc-uhpj8oEtYzCBrFmuFX0VumOceRJgL2 

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: How To Prevent…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
Hot Spot: D.L. Hughley Tested Positive For COVID-19…
 7 hours ago
06.22.20
22 items
Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On…
 10 hours ago
06.22.20
Premios Univision Deportes 2015 - Arrivals
“Karen” Confuses Don King With Martin Luther King…
 12 hours ago
06.22.20
One World: Together at home - celebrating heroic efforts of community health workers
Beyonce Releases New Song “Black Parade” To Celebrate…
 2 days ago
06.20.20
Cardi B Calls Out Dominicans For Denying Their…
 3 days ago
06.19.20
Pastor Freddie Haynes Explains The Truth About Juneteenth…
 3 days ago
06.19.20
Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare…
 3 days ago
06.19.20
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Explains Creating The George…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
Jeff Johnson Speaks Life Into Dads In Celebration…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 19, 2019
LL Cool J Launches Rock The Bells Website…
 5 days ago
06.18.20
What’s Your Secret Sis? Ari Lennox’s Natural Hair…
 5 days ago
06.18.20
Former Bachelor Producer: ‘We Wouldn’t Cast Black Women…
 5 days ago
06.18.20
Aunt Jemima No More! Company To Finally Remove…
 5 days ago
06.18.20
Photos
Close