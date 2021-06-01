VCU Health – This Shot Matters

Our mission has always been to preserve and restore health for all the people of Virginia. And there’s never been a time when this mission has mattered more.

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked to make clinical trials accessible in our region and across our state and care for some of the most critical COVID-19 cases in the nation.

And now, as we observe national trends, research has shown that some groups are less likely to want COVID-19 vaccines.

In our efforts to reduce health disparities, we take it as part of our mission to inform and encourage our communities in coordination with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

And that’s where “This Shot Matters” comes in. This is a campaign developed to catch the eye with a double entendre that’s playful to attract attention. It also earnestly acknowledges the frustrations of our current situation – an ongoing public health crisis.

While this message does come from VCU Health, the heart of this message resides in the millions of Virginians, many of them our neighbors and friends, who are choosing to get the vaccine to protect, contribute and get back to the things that truly matter.

We thank everyone in our communities for taking time to ask questions, learn and get information straight from the leading sources. Learn more at www.vcuhealth.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: