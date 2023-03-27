Back To Events

Tribute To Erykah Badu & Jill Scott feat. JM Shabazz & Party w/Stormin Norman

A Tribute to Erykah Baduh & Jill Scott
  • Date/time: April 21st
  • Venue: Diversity Richmond
  • Address: 1407 Sherwood Ave, 23220
  • Web: More Info

We’re back for with an Epic Tribute Show @ Diversity Richmond along with DJ Norman! Event is 21+. Advance tickets are strongly recommended.

