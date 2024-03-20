- Date/time: Apr 2 to Apr 7
- Venue: Altria Theatre
- Web: https://broadwayinrichmond.com/show/tina-the-tina-turner-musical/
An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.
One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.
