Ready for the best comedy talent? The Sandman Comedy Club located in downtown Richmond is the perfect place to be for hilarious entertainment, great food and drinks in our large comedy venue. Excellent views of the stage from every seat in the house!

We can’t wait to laugh with you. Learn more at www.sandmancomedyclub.com

Introducing Michael and Carrie Sands The Sandman Comedy Club is owned by Michael and Carrie Sands. As a young boy growing up in Wisconsin I was tagged with the nickname of Sandman and it has stuck with me my whole life. Yeah it wasn’t hard for my friends to take Sands and turn it into Sandman. As nick names go it’s a pretty cool nick name and I think a great name for a comedy club.

Bringing Laughter to Richmond, Virginia Carrie is from Green Bay, WI and I’m from Madison, WI (Go Pack & Bucky) and we have been married 30 years and have two amazing kids. We have been in Richmond for a year and love the city and the people. We have always had a passion for comedy and especially live standup comedy. I have always dreamed of owning a comedy club and bringing laughter to everyone who attends. There is nothing better than laughing and having fun no matter how old or young you are. We need more laughing and less fighting in this world and we are going to do everything we can to bring laughter to Richmond, Virginia.

Providing the Best Comedic Talent Our goal is to bring the best comedic talent in the country to Sandman Comedy Club. We are also dedicated to doing Open Mic every week to give up and coming comedians a chance to hone their skills in front of a live crowd. Who knows we might discover the next best act in America and you can say I saw them when they were just starting out at the Sandman Comedy Club during Open Mic.