The Isley Brothers at VSU Multipurpose Center

Richmond area natives are in for a legendary treat as the R&B legends headline the first soul concert to kick off 2022. The Soul Experience headlines the Isley Brothers also features songstress Leela James and hosted by comedian MC Lightfoot. The Isley Brothers is a duo group composed of two brothers, Ronald and Ernie. The Isley Brothers have hits that cover over 60 decades making them true R&B legends! This event will be a major and exciting concert for the Tri-Cities Region and Richmond.

Although the concert is full capacity, the promoter- Wanamaker Entertainment, the VSU Multi-Purpose Center and Chesterfield County still encourage Covid-19 safety precautions.