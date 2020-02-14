The Black Vegan Experience (Come Join The Conversation!)

Keynote Speaker Is The Phenomenal Dr. Milton Mills

Dr. Mills is sought out nationally to lecture on the use of nutritional measures to reduce the risk of major chronic diseases. He notes that the scientific research supports plant-based lifestyles.

Dr. Mills was featured in the recent attention-getting film “What the Health,” and also appeared in the film “The Invisible Vegan”, an independent documentary that explores the problem of unhealthy dietary patterns in the African-American community.

Other Featured Artists, Actresses and Guests Will Be Announced Soon!