Back To Events

The Black Vegan Experience (Come Join The Conversation!)

Add to Calendar
Black Vegan Experience
  • Date/time: March 14th
  • Venue: Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center
  • Address: 3001 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA
  • Web: More Info
TBVE Is An Educational & Networking Conference Celebrating Vegans, Vegetarians, Veg-Curious, and Plant-Based People of African Ancestry.

About this Event

Keynote Speaker Is The Phenomenal Dr. Milton Mills

Dr. Mills is sought out nationally to lecture on the use of nutritional measures to reduce the risk of major chronic diseases. He notes that the scientific research supports plant-based lifestyles.

Dr. Mills was featured in the recent attention-getting film “What the Health,” and also appeared in the film “The Invisible Vegan”, an independent documentary that explores the problem of unhealthy dietary patterns in the African-American community.

Other Featured Artists, Actresses and Guests Will Be Announced Soon!

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Love Separated By Bars: I Was 3…
 14 hours ago
02.14.20
We Run High: The History Of Black Figures…
 21 hours ago
02.14.20
Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Members Arrested For…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
9 items
Street Style: The Hidden Gems At ESSENCE’s Fashion…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Preserving Black History: Martin Luther King National Park…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Venus Williams: When You Feel Like You Can’t,…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
20 items
Up, Up & Away! Sistas’ Rocking Capes Is…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
14 items
Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Justine…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
RSMS: Gayle King, When Are You Going To…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
35 items
A Lakeith Stanfield Appreciation Post
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close