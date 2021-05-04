Join us for the BLACK VEGAN EXPERIENCE 2.0 on Saturday, May 15th from 10am-4pm. There will be vendors, speakers, entertainment and MORE!

Guest speakers include:

Dr. Milton Mills – Key Note Speaker – Nationally known lecturer on the use of nutritional measures to reduce the risk of major chronic diseases.

Jasmine Leyva – Jasmine is unapologetically an artist. With a Bachelor of Arts in TV, Film and Media and a Master of Fine Arts in Screenwriting, she has worked as a producer on a number of projects including The Invisible Vegan

Tabitha Brown – Originally from Eden, North Carolina and a PROUD country girl! Actress and Influencer known for her viral plant based/vegan food reviews!

Pauline Stephens – Pauline Stephens is an Ayurvedic Lifestyle Counselor (aka Nutrition and Holistic Counselor), and owner of Becoming You Lifestyle Management which serves individuals in their quest to create wholeness using cultural, ancient, and modern practices.

Pierre C. Showalter – Pierre Showalter aka “Big Pop” is a country-grown, cornbread-fed, can’t get-out-the bed, drank like Ned, now has a clear head (A BIG one:) fun-loving guy from Roanoke, Virginia.

T Rose – Tamara Del Rosario – Tamara’s love for the fine arts began early on. She learned multiple genres of dance, wrote her first stories and published her first poem before the age of 10. Currently, she is focused on ministry through Creative and Performing Arts. T. Rose is also preparing to publish her first collection of poems and stories.

