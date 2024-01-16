Listen Live
The 2024 Freedom Classic Festival

Freedom Classic
Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige

The Freedom Classic first began its tradition in Richmond, Virginia, on January 14th, 1996. Twenty-eight years later, this event has evolved into a community staple, connecting thousands of alumni, students, fans, and corporations as we commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement.

