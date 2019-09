It’s no surprise that T-Mobile has the happiest customers in wireless – they put their customers first. Join Miss Community Clovia and Kiss 99.3/105.7 FM this Saturday, September 14th, 2pm-4pm at the T-Mobile at 9852 Brook Rd Ste 103, Glen Allen, VA and see for yourself why T-Mobile has the happiest customers in wireless. See you there!

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: