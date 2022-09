Are you ready for Virginia’s vegan party of the year? Soul Vegan Block Party is back for its 3rd year on September 10 from 1-7 at Abner Clay Park! Check out the variety of food and merchandise vendors while DJs keep you moving all afternoon long. Make sure you get there early because the first 300 attendees will receive a free tote bag. Learn more at www.soulveganblockparty.com