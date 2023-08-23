Smoking Under The Stars Featuring JBaxterMusic, Trouble Funk & EU

Smoking Under The Stars

Join us for an unforgettable evening at The Lion’s Den RVA Cigar Bar & Restaurant in Richmond, VA, USA. Get ready to indulge in a night filled with great music, premium cigars, and delicious food. Our sophomore event will feature JBaxterMusic’s Opening Act, EU & Trouble Funk hosted by Chey Butta with Dj Mike Street. Whether you’re a seasoned cigar aficionado or just curious to try something new, this event is perfect for you. Immerse yourself in the cozy atmosphere and enjoy the pleasure of smoking under the stars. Don’t miss out on this unique experience!

Bring your lawn chairs; NO alcohol & NO coolers allowed. Food, beverages, and cigars will be sold onsite. Rain or Shine, NO REFUNDS!

**A portion of the proceeds will support WE GOT DREAMS, INC, a local nonprofit organization that inspire youth and young adults to live their dreams by providing creative coaching, networking, and showcasing opportunities**

Smoking Under The Stars Sponsorship Packages:

Platinum – $5,000

-The Lion’s Den Platinum 1 Year Membership

-1 Cabana that Seats 10

-20 Drink Tickets

-Special Giveaways

-2 Bottles of Champagne

-Sponsorship Signage, Radio Advertisement & 5 Stage Mentions

-Full access to The Lion’s Den Restaurant & Lounge

Gold – $2,500

-1 Cabana that Seats 10

-10 Drink Tickets

-Special Giveaways

-2 Bottles of Champagne

-Sponsorship Signage, Radio Advertisement & 3 Stage Mentions

-Full access to The Lion’s Den Restaurant & Lounge

Silver – $1,000

-Tent Covering

6 VIP Tickets & 6 Drink Tickets

-Sponsorship Listing & 1 Stage Mention

-Full access to The Lion’s Den Restaurant & Lounge

Bronze – $500

-2 VIP Tickets & 2 Drink Tickets

-Sponsorship Listing

-Full access to The Lion’s Den Restaurant & Lounge

For more information or to purchase a sponsorship package, contact us at info@thelionsdenrva.com.