Listen Live
Back To Events

Saturday KISS FM Ladies Night Out w/ DJ SPADE ONE @ Trio Rest & Lounge

Add to Calendar
Carleen Presents Trio's Kiss Night with DJ Spade
  • Date/time: August 5th
  • Venue: Trio Rest & Lounge
  • Address: 3817 Hull Street Rd, Richmond, VA, Richmond, VA, United States, Virginia

Saturday KISS FM Ladies Night Out @ Trio Rest & Lounge. Ladies FREE all night long w/ DJ SPADE ONE. 804-298-3775

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close