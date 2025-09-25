Listen Live
Run Richmond 16.19

Run Richmond 16.19
  • Date/time: Sep 27
  • Address: Richmond

Friends!

Let’s step into history. Let’s move for the community. On September 27, choose between our 6.19K Run/Walk and our 16.19K Run and be part of Run Richmond 16.19.

Together, we honor heritage and walk/run toward a brighter future. Every step tells a story.

On September 27, join Run Richmond 16.19. Walk or run your chosen distance, 6.19K or 16.19K, and be part of a journey that honors the past and moves us toward the future. Friends, let’s step into history. Run through culture. Celebrate community.

On September 27, experience 400+ years of Black history along Richmond’s historic streets with Run Richmond 16.19.

JOIN US!

