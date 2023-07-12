- Date/time: July 29th
- Venue: George Wythe HS
- Web: More Info
You are invited to RPS Summer Fest (DATE TBD) at George Wythe HS from 11am-3pm (Crutchfield entrance)! The festival will feature fun and games, including free food, a DJ, and other live performances, and will also provide resources for RPS students and families, including real-time support with enrollment, community partner offerings, and more.
*Please bring any RPS technology, including Chromebooks or hot spots, you may still have to Summer Fest!*
