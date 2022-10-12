Rickey Smiley and Friends New Year’s Celebration

Comedy legend and entertainment mogul Rickey Smiley is a television host, actor and top rated nationally syndicated radio personality, and has become one of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated performers. Most recently, his memoir Stand by Your Truth And Then Run for Your Life was released by Gallery Books, he joined the Martin Lawrence 2018 LIT AF nationwide tour as well as the Mike Epps Platinum Comedy Tour, and he co-hosted the Black Music Honors for the second time. In 2017, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) recognized Rickey’s excellence in broadcasting and awarded him the Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year.

