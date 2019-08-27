Back To Events

Richmond Public Schools – VA Preschool Initiative – Enroll NOW!

Add to Calendar
Richmond City Schools

The Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI) prepares children for kindergarten and makes sure they have the basic requirements to get off to a good start.

VPI understands that foundational learning is established in the early years; the program was developed to support and guide four year olds through specific active learning experiences.

Our children will be encouraged to think and learn in ways that are fun and exciting, including our home learning activities, field trips and much more. As your child’s abilities grow, so will the activities change to teach new ideas and skills.

Preschool is extremely important for all children to start kindergarten with the social and emotional skills needed to succeed.

During preschool, children from non-English speaking families also learn to speak English, allowing them to start kindergarten with the same advantages as the rest of the students.

VPI is a free, full-time program that includes breakfast and lunch for all students.

TO LEARN MORE AND TO REGISTER CLICK HERE

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
North Carolina Klan Group Protests Civil War Memorial Changes
Virginia Leaders Speak Out Against KKK Recruitment Flyers…
 5 hours ago
08.28.19
Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New…
 24 hours ago
08.28.19
Jeezy Answers The Question EVERYONE Wants To Know…Is…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Mayvenn Is Changing The Hair Game With Free…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Happy Birthday! Cassie’s Engaged & Debuts Baby Bump
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Michigan Woman Running For City Council Wants “A…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
GET THE LOOK: Megan Thee Stallion’s Bone Straight…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
#BlackExcellence: Barbie Debuts Rosa Parks Doll To Honor…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
Recap: 11 Moments From The 2019 MTV Video…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close