Richmond Public Schools – VA Preschool Initiative – Enroll NOW!

The Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI) prepares children for kindergarten and makes sure they have the basic requirements to get off to a good start.

VPI understands that foundational learning is established in the early years; the program was developed to support and guide four year olds through specific active learning experiences.

Our children will be encouraged to think and learn in ways that are fun and exciting, including our home learning activities, field trips and much more. As your child’s abilities grow, so will the activities change to teach new ideas and skills.

Preschool is extremely important for all children to start kindergarten with the social and emotional skills needed to succeed.

During preschool, children from non-English speaking families also learn to speak English, allowing them to start kindergarten with the same advantages as the rest of the students.

VPI is a free, full-time program that includes breakfast and lunch for all students.

TO LEARN MORE AND TO REGISTER CLICK HERE