Richmond Public Schools – Preschool Enrollment

- Date/time: September 30th
- Web: More Info
To apply for FREE preschool and to enroll in kindergarten, you will need your child’s original birth certificate or a certified copy, two proofs of address, up to date immunization record and physical (performed within the 12 months before the first day of school). To apply for preschool, you will also need proof of income.
Students receive free transportation, breakfast and lunch.
Preschool applicants will participate in the raffle of two bikes!
For more information, please email preschool@rvaschools.net
