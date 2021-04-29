Back To Events

Real Talk – Black Women and Wellness

Add to Calendar
Real Talk - Black Women and Wellness
  • Date/time: May 11th

Real Talk – Black Women and Wellness

We’re proud to help make this empowering conversation series possible. Please join us on May 11 and lend your voice to the mix of powerful women talking about the state of health for Black women, and what we can do to improve it.

This groundbreaking black women and wellness event will be hosted by Reba Hollingsworth, CBS6, and include an expert panel featuring VWC’s Dr. Karen Jefferson!, Dr. Phillip Duncan from VCU Health, Erika Davis, MSN, NP-C from Bon Secours and Dr. Vanessa Walker Harris, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

We hope to see you there!

May 11, 2021

12:00 – 1:00 PM via Zoom https://bit.ly/3fLPWcm

7:00 – 8:00 PM on Facebook @AmericanHeartVA

You may also like the following events from Virginia Women’s Center:

Next month, 12th May, 04:30 pm, LPN Career Fair in Richmond

Also check out other Health & Wellness Events in Online.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Ciera Payton Wendy Williams biopic
Wendy Williams And Joseline Hernandez Go At It!!!
 12 hours ago
04.29.21
Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
Researchers Find That Hip-Hop Music Leads To Better…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book Pro 360 &…
 2 days ago
04.29.21
Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
5 Black Artists Dominating Country Music Right Now
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Family Is Fine With Actor Not…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
How To Achieve Regina King’s Sexy And Sleek…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
iOS 14.5 Is Live, Lets You Unlock Your…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
‘Black Ink Crew’: Walt Claims He Didn’t Break…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
33rd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals
Daniel Kaluuya Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor
 4 days ago
04.26.21
Inside Vanessa And Natalia Bryant’s Emotional Mother’s Day…
 5 days ago
04.26.21
Whoopi Goldberg Covers “Variety Magazine” And Reflects On…
 5 days ago
04.26.21
Photos
Close