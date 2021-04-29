- Date/time: May 11th
Real Talk – Black Women and Wellness
We’re proud to help make this empowering conversation series possible. Please join us on May 11 and lend your voice to the mix of powerful women talking about the state of health for Black women, and what we can do to improve it.
This groundbreaking black women and wellness event will be hosted by Reba Hollingsworth, CBS6, and include an expert panel featuring VWC’s Dr. Karen Jefferson!, Dr. Phillip Duncan from VCU Health, Erika Davis, MSN, NP-C from Bon Secours and Dr. Vanessa Walker Harris, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
We hope to see you there!
May 11, 2021
12:00 – 1:00 PM via Zoom https://bit.ly/3fLPWcm
7:00 – 8:00 PM on Facebook @AmericanHeartVA
