Back To Events

Real Talk: Black Women and Wellness

Add to Calendar
Real Talk

It’s time for some REAL TALK about our health. In the second part of this conversation series hosted by CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth, our expert panel will be tackling health disparity across several areas, particularly for women of color. We will be discussing maternal health, research representation, COVID-19, blood pressure risks, and hear about how we can best support ourselves and our community.

Real Talk: Black Women and Wellness Hosted by the American Heart Association & brought to you by Privia Women’s Health and Virginia Women’s Center
Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Hot Spot: Should Lil Mo Forgive Fat Joe…

 12 hours ago
09.16.21

Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Finally Opens Up About…

 13 hours ago
09.16.21

Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Wants THIS Instead Of…

 1 day ago
09.15.21

Hot Spot: Is Fat Joe Canceled?! Ja Rule…

 1 day ago
09.15.21

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Says Cousin’s Friend Had…

 3 days ago
09.14.21

Gary’s Tea: Don’t Let Your Baby Daddy Block…

 3 days ago
09.14.21
US actor Denzel Washington and actress Halle Berry

Iconic Monte Carlo Was Stolen From ‘Training Day’…

 3 days ago
09.14.21

Front Page News: Tropical Storm Nicholas On The…

 4 days ago
09.13.21

Hot Spot: Drake & Kanye West Were Scheduled…

 4 days ago
09.13.21

R&B Singer Asiahn Will Voice Karma In Ludacris’…

 7 days ago
09.10.21
Photos
Close