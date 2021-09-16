It’s time for some REAL TALK about our health. In the second part of this conversation series hosted by CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth, our expert panel will be tackling health disparity across several areas, particularly for women of color. We will be discussing maternal health, research representation, COVID-19, blood pressure risks, and hear about how we can best support ourselves and our community.

Real Talk: Black Women and Wellness Hosted by the American Heart Association & brought to you by Privia Women’s Health and Virginia Women’s Center

