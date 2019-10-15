Back To Events

R&B Meets Go-Go: Featuring KeKe Wyatt, Bilal & Backyard Band

R&B Meets Go-Go
  • Date/time: October 17th
  • Venue: Hippodrome
  • Address: 526 N 2nd Street, Richmond, VA
  • Web: More Info

Get ready to party with Virginia Union University at the R&B Meets Go-Go Concert at The Hippodrome! This event will feature Bilal, KeKe Wyatt, and Backyard Band, and also have RVA’s hottest DJ Lonnie B with the one and only Kelli Lemon.

This event is open to the public.

General Admission with thank-you gift: $65

General Admission without thank-you gift: $40

VIP with meet and greet with the artists, balcony, personal bartending, and heavy hors d’oeuvres: $113

