- Date/time: October 17th
- Venue: Hippodrome
- Address: 526 N 2nd Street, Richmond, VA
- Web: More Info
R&B Meets Go-Go: Featuring KeKe Wyatt, Bilal & Backyard Band
Get ready to party with Virginia Union University at the R&B Meets Go-Go Concert at The Hippodrome! This event will feature Bilal, KeKe Wyatt, and Backyard Band, and also have RVA’s hottest DJ Lonnie B with the one and only Kelli Lemon.
This event is open to the public.
General Admission with thank-you gift: $65
General Admission without thank-you gift: $40
VIP with meet and greet with the artists, balcony, personal bartending, and heavy hors d’oeuvres: $113
