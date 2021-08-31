Radio One Richmond – RVA Job Fair

RVA! It’s time to get back to work. We know hiring needs are at an all-time high and we want to help. Join us, Tuesday, September 14th from 11am-3pm at The Richmond Main Library (101 E. Franklin Street – Richmond, VA 23219). Come dressed to impress and get ready to meet with a diverse group of local employers with immediate openings.

Sponsored by Richmond Public Schools, Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice and Silver Diner

