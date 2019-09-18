Back To Events

Radio One Career Fair

Radio One Richmond Career Fair
  • Date/time: October 10th, 10:00am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Chesterfield Towne Center
  • Phone: To Inquire Call (804) 672-922
  • Address: 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA, 23235

Connect YOUR business to OUR listeners for NEW hires at the 2019 Radio One Career Fair coming to Chesterfield Towne Center on Thursday, October 10th from 10am-3pm.  20+ employers, speakers, career counseling and more!

Radio One wants to connect your business with our qualified, diverse and eager listeners!

If your business would like to participate in this event, please contact Director of Sales, Stacey Trexler at (804) 501-0720 for sponsorship opportunities.

