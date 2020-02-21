Join us for the Radio One Career Fair on Tuesday, March 10th from 10am-3pm at Chesterfield Towne Center (11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA). If you’re looking for a new career start here. We’ll have a variety of different businesses from the Richmond Metro Area.

If you or your business would like to participate in this event please contact Director of Sales – Stacey Trexler at (804) 501-0720 or email at strexler@radio-one.com with the subject line: “Career Fair Interest” – if you have any questions please contact our main station line at (804) 672-9299.

