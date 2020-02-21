Back To Events

Radio One Career Fair

Add to Calendar
Spring 2020 Career Fair
  • Date/time: March 10th
  • Venue: Chesterfield Towne Center
  • Address: 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA

Join us for the Radio One Career Fair on Tuesday, March 10th from 10am-3pm at Chesterfield Towne Center (11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA).  If you’re looking for a new career start here.  We’ll have a variety of different businesses from the Richmond Metro Area.

If you or your business would like to participate in this event please contact Director of Sales – Stacey Trexler at (804) 501-0720 or email at strexler@radio-one.com with the subject line:  “Career Fair Interest” – if you have any questions please contact our main station line at (804) 672-9299.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Michael Jackson Live In Chicago
Autopsy On Michael Jackson Reportedly Reveals Bald Head,…
 11 hours ago
02.21.20
Keisha Cole attending the Community Appreciation Day in Philadelphia
Keyshia Cole Shares Moment With 6-Month-Old Son
 11 hours ago
02.21.20
Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
The Luther: KFC Releases A Chicken Donut Sandwich…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
8 items
Style Gram (2/16- 2/22): Celebs Slaying In These…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
Ha! Boosie Tried To Workout At Planet Fitness…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
11 items
SZA, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Serve Up…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
Lauren London Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating: “Stop…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
Prayers Up! Model Slick Woods Suffers Seizure, Shows…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
Michelle Williams Says To Leave People Who Walked…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
I’m A Triple Minority: Black, Female And Fat…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
Gary’s Tea: Dwyane Wade Is Proud To Be…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
Hot Spot: Would You Let Your Daughter Date…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close