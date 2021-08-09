This Saturday, August 14th Radio One Richmond Presents “Prep For Success” Drive-Thru Giveaway presented by Anthem HealthKeepers Plus. We’re giving away 1000 bags full of school supplies. Pull up and grab a bag! Join us Saturday from 10am-2pm (while supplies last) at 2015 Staples Mill Road. Your child just be in the vehicle to receive a bag. *Max of 2 bags per car.

Sponsors include; Walmart, Warner Music Group, Richmond Housing Authority, VA Department of Elections, Atlantic Records, New Generation Church RVA, Healing Interventions and Gee Law Firm

