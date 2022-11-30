Petersburg Symphony Orchestra presents “Home for the Holidays”, celebrating the holiday season with Handel’s Messiah featuring soloists Lisa Edwards-Burrs, Bekah Hughes-Davis, Patrick D. McCoy, and Robert Phanord along with the One Voice Chorus, under the baton of Naima Burrs. The concert will be held at Petersburg High School 3101 Johnson Rd. Petersburg, VA 23803.

To learn more CLICK HERE