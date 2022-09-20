Petersburg City Public School – Back to School Vaccine

If you are a Petersburg City Public School Parent of a Student that has NOT completed the vaccine requirements to enroll in school, please do so today so your child can start school. If your child’s medical record is incomplete, the deadline to complete immunizations is September 30 to avoid being un-enrolled. The Crimson clinic is holding DAILY clinics at the middle and high schools. Parents, please contact the Crimson Clinic immediately at (804) 972-0068.

Saturday, September 24 —- Petersburg City Public Schools, Anthem Healthkeepers Plus, and Radio One are hosting a Back to School Event at the Petersburg High School from 10am to 12 noon. The Crimson Clinic will be on site ready to administer vaccinations and Physicals so our Kids can be back in school and won’t miss the September 30th deadline. Come and see me Miss Community Clovia and KISS FM, Anthem Healthkeepers Plus, prizes and surprises, and more. For more information please call (804) 972-0068. Let’s get our kids back in school and on target to succeed.

Learn more at www.petersburg.k12.va.us

Visit Anthem HealthKeepers Plus at mss.anthem.com/va/virginia-home.html