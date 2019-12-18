Back To Events

Ms. Lauryn Hill at Dominion Energy Center

Lauryn Hill
  • Date/time: March 3rd
  • Venue: Dominion Energy Center - The Carpenter Center -
  • Phone: (804) 592-3330
  • Address: 600 East Grace Street , Suite 400, Richmond, VA, 23120
  • Web: More Info

Live Nation presents multi-platinum recording artist Ms. Lauryn Hill, who rose to prominence as the lone female member of The Fugees, one of the biggest selling hip-hop acts in the world. Her solo career soared when The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was released over twenty years ago, which earned her five GRAMMY® Awards. Ms. Hill will return to Virginia following her successful The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour last year.

Tickets for the Richmond concert, to be held at Dominion Energy Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8PM, go on sale this Friday, December 20 at 10AM. Tickets will be available at the Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices, DominionEnergyCenter.com, Etix.com and by phone charge at 800-514-ETIX (3849). Tickets begin at $49.50. Additional fees may apply.

