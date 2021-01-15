Back To Events

Mobile Food Distribution with Anthem

Mobile Food Distribution with Anthem
  • Date/time: January 26th, 11:30am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Anthem Davis Center
  • Address: 2015 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA, 23230
If you or someone you know needs help with food, please make plans to come to our special Mobile Pantry distribution with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on Tuesday, January 26.

From 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., we will distribute a variety of fresh produce, lean protein, whole grains and other food items to those in need. No zip code or personal information will be required, so if you need food, we’re here to help!

The distribution will be a drive-thru distribution in the Anthem Davis Center parking lot on 2015 Staples Mill Road, Richmond 23230.

The parking lot is located near The Staples Mill station on the GRTC Pulse bus route and walk-ups are welcome. Please note, each household receives anywhere from 25-35 pounds of food and no registration is required.

