- Date/time: Apr 13
- Venue: Military Retirees Club of Richmond - 2nd Annual Fundraising Gala
- Phone: 804-321-3188
- Address: 2220 Sledd St, Richmond, VA, 23220
- Web: https://mrcclub.com/
