Michael Colyar at The Richmond Funny Bone

Michael Colyar was always headed for Hollywood…From the time he was a little boy when he would run away from home…he would always head west, because that’s where Hollywood was…he didn’t realize it was 3000 miles west, by the time he got to the west side of Chicago, his big brother would find him and bring him home.

Best know for his performances on Venice Beach California…For nine years he entertained the crowds…bringing together people from all parts of the world… with his thought-provoking humor, Colyar left a positive imprint in the hearts and minds of his audience. Dubbed The King of Venice Beach where every Saturday and Sunday for over 9 years Colyar would perform 5 one-hour shows a day. His audience ranged from old to young…all colors…all nationalities….the gang bangers to the bank presidents…his audience could truly be called a melting pot.

His informative and highly entertaining brand of comedy guarantees positive response. As “The Original Host” of “BET Live From LA”, his point blank delivery and razor-sharp insight connected to the guest that joined him on the sofa, as well as over 55 million viewers coast to coast.

Colyar is known to bring the same high energy, perfect delivery and dynamic stage presence to every show, whether the audience is a local comedy club in Los Angeles, an elementary school where he jokes with 5th graders, or Hosting “The Big Black Comedy Show” for an audience of over 6000.

Colyar gained notable attention after winning the $100,000 Grand Prize Comedy championship on “Star Search”, the nationally televised talent competition, and donating $50,000.00 to homeless charities in the Los Angeles area.

In December of 2000, the city of Venice California honored Michael Colyar by placing his shoe prints, handprints and money grabber in cement for the new Venice boardwalk.

Star Search Champion…Talk Show Host…Actor/Comedian and Motivational Speaker …Colyar stays busy. But no matter how busy, he always takes time out to be share the laughter by visiting homeless shelters, rehabilitation centers, schools and military bases.

August 2010 Colyar’s 1st CD “Michael Colyar’s Greatest Hits & The Great Unknowns” was released Nationally and on iTunes. Currently in production for Re-release “The Michael Colyar Project”…a 1 Hour Comedy Special, shot in the projects of several major cities, including Chicago’s Robert Taylor Homes where Colyar grew up. This project will be available on DVD.

Most recent films include The Last Laugh Starring Tony Rock scheduled release 2011 and The Princess & The Frog Starring Anika Noni Rose and Oprah (the 1st Black animated film produced by Disney Studio).

Colyar was encouraged by Motivational Speaker Les Brown to get it together and take his story on the road…and he began “Motivational Speaking”…telling his incredible story of struggle and triumph to his audiences around the world as he writes The Book “Michael Goes Motivational”. Soon to be released… A Poetry Book for Adult Children “Miss Innocent Goes To Kool Skool and Other Silly Stuff.”

Currently playing Bishop Love Jones the stage production Je Carious Johnson’s Marriage Material on Tour until May 2011.

New Projects …Where In The World Is Michael Colyar” a series of concert films with Colyar and Friends shot in various locations around the world…The series begins in Washington Dc with his Documentary “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The White House, I knocked on the Door…and A Brother Answered”, and goes to Venice Beach California for “Michael Colyar Returns To Venice Beach”…and continues to the African Continent for “Michael Colyar Live From Africa”.

