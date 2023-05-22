Back To Events

MAXWELL – The Night: The Trilogy Show

Maxwell
  • Date/time: October 21st
  • Venue: VSU Multi-Purpose Center
  • Address: Petersburg, VA
Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. On Sat Oct 21 he will be bringing his critically acclaimed ‘The Night: The Trilogy Show’ to the VSUMPC .

Please note VIP packages  can be purchased on ticketmaster.com

Current VIP Packages :

Maxwell – VIP Ticket Package

Package includes: – One premium reserved ticket located in the first 12 rows – Specially designed Maxwell tour shirt – Exclusive Maxwell VIP merchandise item – Commemorative tour laminate – Limited availability

Maxwell – Meet & Greet Package

Package includes:- One premium reserved tickets located in the first 5 rows- VIP early entry into the venue- Exclusive preshow meet & greet with Maxwell- Personal photograph with Maxwell- Autographed 8×10 photo- Specially designed Maxwell tour shirt- Exclusive Maxwell VIP merchandise item- Official meet & greet laminate- On-site VIP host – Very limited availability

