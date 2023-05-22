MAXWELL – The Night: The Trilogy Show

- Date/time: October 21st
- Venue: VSU Multi-Purpose Center
- Address: Petersburg, VA
- Web: More Info
Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. On Sat Oct 21 he will be bringing his critically acclaimed ‘The Night: The Trilogy Show’ to the VSUMPC .
Please note VIP packages can be purchased on ticketmaster.com
Current VIP Packages :
Package includes: – One premium reserved ticket located in the first 12 rows – Specially designed Maxwell tour shirt – Exclusive Maxwell VIP merchandise item – Commemorative tour laminate – Limited availability
Maxwell – Meet & Greet Package
Package includes:- One premium reserved tickets located in the first 5 rows- VIP early entry into the venue- Exclusive preshow meet & greet with Maxwell- Personal photograph with Maxwell- Autographed 8×10 photo- Specially designed Maxwell tour shirt- Exclusive Maxwell VIP merchandise item- Official meet & greet laminate- On-site VIP host – Very limited availability
-
Anna Nicole Smith Gets No Money From Husband's Fortune, Says Court
-
Freaknik Reunion 2023 Summer Jumpoff
-
Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Diddy's Relationship With Al B. Sure's Son Quincy!
-
Sign-Up For KISS FM′s VIP Club Email Newsletter!
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter