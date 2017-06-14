Vernon J. Harris Medical & Dental Center Open Enrollment

Grand Reopening Event: November 14, 2019, 3pm-5pm Medical Open for Care : November 18, 2019 Dental Open for Care : December 2, 2019

Vernon J. Harris Medical and Dental Center (formerly known as Vernon J. Harris East End Community Health Center) was founded in March 1999 as a tribute to the legacy of Dr. Vernon J. Harris, a pioneer in the area of public health. A recipient of Federal Section 330 funding, the health center was built on the foundation of Dr. Harris’ principles of patient service, respect, and access. As our flagship site, Vernon J. Harris Medical and Dental Center effectively utilizes the tenets of the family practice model to guide and provide comprehensive primary care, dental, mental health and HIV/AIDS services throughout the clinical lifecycle. We accept all insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, and provide those who are uninsured or who have economic hardships a sliding-fee-scale program to help minimize their cost. Thank you for choosing us to care for you and your family.