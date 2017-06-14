Back To Events

Vernon J. Harris Medical & Dental Center Open Enrollment

Capital Area Health Network
  • Date/time: November 14th to December 2nd
  • Venue: Capital Area Health Network
  • Phone: (804) 780-0840
  • Address: 719 N. 25th Street, Richmond, VA
  • Web: More Info

Grand Reopening Event: November 14, 2019, 3pm-5pm

Medical Open for Care : November 18, 2019

Dental Open for Care : December 2, 2019 

Vernon J. Harris Medical and Dental Center (formerly known as Vernon J. Harris East End Community Health Center) was founded in March 1999 as a tribute to the legacy of Dr. Vernon J. Harris, a pioneer in the area of public health. A recipient of Federal Section 330 funding, the health center was built on the foundation of Dr. Harris’ principles of patient service, respect, and access. As our flagship site, Vernon J. Harris Medical and Dental Center effectively utilizes the tenets of the family practice model to guide and provide comprehensive primary care, dental, mental health and HIV/AIDS services throughout the clinical lifecycle. We accept all insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, and provide those who are uninsured or who have economic hardships a sliding-fee-scale program to help minimize their cost. Thank you for choosing us to care for you and your family.

To make an appointment at any of our locations please call (804) 780-0840 or visit www.cahealthnet.org

