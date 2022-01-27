Love And Laughter 2022 fft. Monica Live In Concert and the Desi Banks Comedy Show

Love And Laughter 2022 features Monica Live In Concert and the Desi Banks Comedy Show.

MONICA is a Grammy Award-winning Multi-platinum Artist, 25-million-plusselling singer, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She was born and raised in Atlanta, GA and began her career at the tender age of 12 years old. She’s the youngest female ever to have two #1 back-to-back hits on Billboard’s R&B chart from her 1995 debut album “Miss Thang.”

Her sophomore album, “The Boy Is Mine,” garnered Monica pop success with a record-breaking 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts, Monica’s chart topping success continued throughout her career with multiple record breaking album and single releases.

Desi Banks is an actor, stand up comedian and social media personality whose online presences reaches over 10 million followers across multiple platforms.

As a Stand Up, Desi has quickly risen through the ranks and become a force on the road in just a few years. After embarking on the 30 city “You’re my Boyfriend Tour” with B. Simone in 2018, Desi quickly started selling out his own headlining dates across the country. In addition to being a favorite at colleges, selling out comedy clubs, and transitioning into theaters, in 2021 Desi began playing arenas on the In Real Life Comedy Tour alongside Mike Epps, KountryWayne, and Lavell Crawford. With his ever growing fanbase, Desi continues to establish himself as one stand up’s stars of today and the future.

