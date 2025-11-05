Listen Live
Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia Hosts Job Fair in Petersburg

Job Fair Richmond
  • Date/time: Nov 5, 7:21am to Nov 6, 7:21am
Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia is inviting job seekers to join their upcoming job fair at the Live! Recruitment Center, located at 1501 West Washington Street in Petersburg. The event will be held over three days — Thursday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, November 7 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, November 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — offering opportunities for local residents to learn more about the exciting positions available as the casino prepares to open its doors.

Attendees can meet members of the Live! team, explore a variety of roles in hospitality, gaming, and customer service, and experience the dynamic energy that comes with working for one of the fastest-growing entertainment brands in the region. Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia aims to bring new career opportunities and economic growth to Petersburg while creating a fun and inclusive workplace for all.

