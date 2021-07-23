Leon Bridges Presents Gold-Diggers Sound

Grammy Award-winning R&B recording artist and songwriter Leon Bridges will release his third studio album Gold-Diggers Sound on July 23rd. Gold-Diggers Sound is the third solo from Leon Bridges in a career trajectory that saw him going from working as a dishwasher and busking on the streets of his beloved Fort Worth, TX to being signed to a major label and performing at the White House for Former President Barack Obama within a two-year span. Following the release of his Grammy Award winning sophomore album, Good Thing, Leon issued a steady stream of music including tracks with John Mayer, Kacey Musgraves, Kiana Ledé, Lucky Daye and Noah Cyrus as well as Texas Sun, a collaboration project with fellow Texans, Khruangbin. Other career highlights include opening for Harry Styles on an arena tour, his breakout track “River” being certified Platinum, portraying Gil Scott Heron in Damien Chazelle’s First Man, appearing in a global GAP holiday campaign, garnering a CMT Award for his Crossroads collaboration with Luke Combs, performing at the Tom Ford NYFW show and MoMA’s Film Benefit honoring Tom Hanks, selling out Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Hollywood Bowl and back to back nights at Radio City Music Hall.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: