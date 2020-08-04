Back To Events

Leon Benjamin for Congress

Add to Calendar
Leon Benjamin
  • Date/time: November 3rd, 12:00am
  • Web: More Info

This journey as Father, Pastor, Mentor and Leader has taken me all the way to the White House as a presidential advisor and coalition builder―uniting many leaders and mentoring others― to implement economic recovery and community development projects that improve lives while simultaneously strengthening the Commonwealth. Built on the solid foundation of pragmatic, conservative values, (i.e., healthy families, smaller government, fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, supportive communities and strong, fair and competitive businesses), the core message of this campaign will necessarily focus on the consistent, positive aspects of Leon Benjamin’s strengths, emphasizing his authentic personality, character and normative roles as a qualified, FATHER, PASTOR, MENTOR and LEADER.

Paid for by Leon Benjamin for Congress – benjamin4congress.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Method Man as Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost'
Watch The Latest Trailer For “Power Book II:…
 10 hours ago
08.04.20
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tiffany Haddish Confirms She’s Dating Common: ‘I Love…
 13 hours ago
08.04.20
NBA Rising Star Jonathan Isaac Becomes Only Player…
 4 days ago
08.03.20
Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And…
 4 days ago
07.31.20
Gary’s Tea: Do Husbands Ruin Women’s Careers? [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
07.31.20
‘Black Is King:’ Beyoncé’s Afrofuturistic Love Letter To…
 4 days ago
08.03.20
Oprah Passes On September Cover To Pay Tribute…
 5 days ago
07.31.20
News You Can’t Use: Things Every Black Family…
 5 days ago
07.30.20
Watch The Homegoing Celebration of Congressman & Civil…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
As A Black Woman, I Had To Learn…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Debuts With A Very…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
Beyonce & Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion These…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
7 Black Lifestyle Products You Need to Shop…
 7 days ago
07.30.20
Rep. John Lewis To Lay In State At…
 1 week ago
07.28.20
Photos
Close