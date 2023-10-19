Ladies Night Featuring The Southern Soul Men at Military Retirees Club

- Date/time: Nov 11
- Venue: Military Retirees Club
- Phone: 804-640-6103 / 804-539-8080
- Address: 2220 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA, 23220
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-night-featuring-the-southern-soul-men-tickets-712265554447?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete
