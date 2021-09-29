Kountry Wayne & Friends at The Altria Theater

Wayne Colley, better known as “Kountry Wayne,” is not your average standup comedian. He is known for his hilarious original characters, including “Drip” the Dope Boy and “Buddy” the Sugar Daddy. Raw, real, and wickedly hilarious, Wayne’s microformat digital videos have catapulted him from life in small town Georgia to mainstream superstardom as a comedy sensation. He recently launched a merch line featuring his signature catchphrases, including “Jesus is poppin” and “Let that sizzle in your spirit.” Wayne is currently writing a book about his life titled after his slogan, “Help is On The Way.”

Hailing from Millen, Georgia, Wayne grew up with aspirations of becoming a super-star rapper, however those ambitions quickly changed when he posted a video to Facebook and became a viral sensation overnight.

He initially started performing in small clubs in Atlanta and by 2016 had embarked on a 45-city sold out tour (2016 Child Support Tour). Since then, Wayne has consistently performed year-round, regularly selling out clubs & theaters across the country to a diverse, wide-reaching audience with his unique brand of high energy, faith based, and clean content.

A vegan and father of eight, Wayne still resides in South Georgia where he runs two successful business in addition to his presence online and on the road. With his humble roots and unbridled energy, it’s clear Wayne will be making people laugh for years to come.\

