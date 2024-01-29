Listen Live
Kick Start Your Carpool with Ride Finders

The Kick$tart Your Carpool program is a pilot program designed to encourage starting or joining new carpools. Each carpooler will be eligible for $50 per month when they record eight (8) roundtrip carpool work commutes each month on their trip calendar. A carpool consists of two or more people (including the driver) sharing the ride together in a vehicle to and from work. The enrollment period for the program is January 1, 2024 – April 15, 2024: Log in or Sign Up. Need a carpool partner – find one here!

