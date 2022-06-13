Back To Events

Henrico County Juneteenth Celebration 2022

Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday, June 18, join Henrico Recreation & Parks at Dorey Park for a vendor fair, kids zone, food trucks, and entertainment, including fireworks! FREE and open to the public! No registration needed.

Event Timeline

4:00 PM Gates Open
4:00-8:00 PM Vendor Fair & Kid’s Zone
4:00-9:30 PM Entertainment & Food Trucks

 

Stage Performances (Subject to change)

4:00 PM Drumline Battle
4:30 PM Evolution of a Black Girl (Morgan McCoy)
5:15 PM HCPS Black Student Union
5:25 PM Akoma de Gado Dance & Drum Performance Ensemble
7:20 PM Libation
7:30 PM “Lift Every Voice & Sing” (Desiree Roots)
7:45 PM Henrico County Welcome
8:00 PM Brencore Allstars Motown Tribute Concert
9:15 PM Fireworks Finale
