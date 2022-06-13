Henrico County Juneteenth Celebration 2022

- Date/time: June 18th
Juneteenth Celebration
On Saturday, June 18, join Henrico Recreation & Parks at Dorey Park for a vendor fair, kids zone, food trucks, and entertainment, including fireworks! FREE and open to the public! No registration needed.
Event Timeline
|4:00 PM
|Gates Open
|4:00-8:00 PM
|Vendor Fair & Kid’s Zone
|4:00-9:30 PM
|Entertainment & Food Trucks
Stage Performances (Subject to change)
|4:00 PM
|Drumline Battle
|4:30 PM
|Evolution of a Black Girl (Morgan McCoy)
|5:15 PM
|HCPS Black Student Union
|5:25 PM
|Akoma de Gado Dance & Drum Performance Ensemble
|7:20 PM
|Libation
|7:30 PM
|“Lift Every Voice & Sing” (Desiree Roots)
|7:45 PM
|Henrico County Welcome
|8:00 PM
|Brencore Allstars Motown Tribute Concert
|9:15 PM
|Fireworks Finale