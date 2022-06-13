Henrico County Juneteenth Celebration 2022

Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday, June 18, join Henrico Recreation & Parks at Dorey Park for a vendor fair, kids zone, food trucks, and entertainment, including fireworks! FREE and open to the public! No registration needed.

Event Timeline

4:00 PM Gates Open 4:00-8:00 PM Vendor Fair & Kid’s Zone 4:00-9:30 PM Entertainment & Food Trucks

Stage Performances (Subject to change)