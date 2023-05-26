Back To Events

Jubilation in June 2023

Add to Calendar
Jubilation in June 2023
  • Date/time: June 18th
  • Venue: Intermediate Terminal
  • Address: 3101 Wharf Street, Richmond, VA

Come Celebrate Juneteenth With Us!!!!

Radio One Richmond and City of Richmond Parks and Recreation @rvaparksandrec bring you Jubilation in June, presented by Behavioral Health Services of Virginia.  The Biggest Juneteenth Celebration in the City !

 

This event will have live music, DJs, Performances, Vendors and more! It all goes down on Sunday, June 18th at 3101 Wharf Street from 3pm to 9pm.

This event is powered by Anthem Healthkeepers Plus and Clearview Counseling Services.

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Close