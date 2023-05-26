Jubilation in June 2023

- Date/time: June 18th
- Venue: Intermediate Terminal
- Address: 3101 Wharf Street, Richmond, VA
Come Celebrate Juneteenth With Us!!!!
Radio One Richmond and City of Richmond Parks and Recreation @rvaparksandrec bring you Jubilation in June, presented by Behavioral Health Services of Virginia. The Biggest Juneteenth Celebration in the City !
This event is powered by Anthem Healthkeepers Plus and Clearview Counseling Services.
