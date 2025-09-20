Listen Live
Join the Fight Against Breast Cancer at Monroe Park on October 18

Monroe Park 2025 Event
Source: ACS / General

The American Cancer Society is calling on the Central Virginia community to join the movement to end breast cancer as we know it — for everyone. The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held on October 18 at 9 AM in Monroe Park. Participants of all ages and backgrounds are invited to come together for a day of hope, support, and action in the fight against breast cancer. The event is a celebration of survivorship and a powerful reminder of the ongoing need for research, awareness, and community support.

Making Strides walks are more than just a fundraiser — they’re a movement that unites individuals and teams to honor survivors, remember those lost, and take action for a future free of breast cancer. This year’s Central Virginia event encourages everyone to register, donate, or simply show up to make a difference. To learn more or get involved, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/CentralVA. Every step taken and every dollar raised brings us closer to ending breast cancer for good.

