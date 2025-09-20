Join the Fight Against Breast Cancer at Monroe Park on October 18

The American Cancer Society is calling on the Central Virginia community to join the movement to end breast cancer as we know it — for everyone. The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held on October 18 at 9 AM in Monroe Park. Participants of all ages and backgrounds are invited to come together for a day of hope, support, and action in the fight against breast cancer. The event is a celebration of survivorship and a powerful reminder of the ongoing need for research, awareness, and community support.

Making Strides walks are more than just a fundraiser — they’re a movement that unites individuals and teams to honor survivors, remember those lost, and take action for a future free of breast cancer. This year’s Central Virginia event encourages everyone to register, donate, or simply show up to make a difference. To learn more or get involved, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/CentralVA. Every step taken and every dollar raised brings us closer to ending breast cancer for good.