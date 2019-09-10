Back To Events

ItsDoable Inc. Presents Love Jones Annual Thanksgiving Charity Concert ft. Tucka & Raheem DeVaughn

Thanksgiving Concert
  • Date/time: November 30th
  • Venue: Brown Auditorium at Nash Community College
  • Address: 522 N. Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount, NC
  • Web: More Info

Love Jones is a show that you don’t want to miss for sure! Come out and party with the Love King himself, Raheem DeVaughn during ItsDoable’s Annual Thanksgiving Chariety Concert featuring the King of Swing Tucka!

Adding to the electric atmosphere is Sumthin 4 tha People, the Mash out King DJ SKillz, and DJ Starrchild!

VIP tables are available. Tickets go on sale September 1st! CLICK HERE

