- Date/time: April 30th
- Venue: Dominion Energy Center
- Web: More Info
At the heart of Hypocrite The Musical is a story of the redemption of the lost and the church’s true responsibility of reclaiming those souls. You will cry, laugh and enjoy familiar gospel songs.
