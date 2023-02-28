On Air

Hypocrite The Musical

Hypocrite The Musical
  • Date/time: April 30th
  • Venue: Dominion Energy Center
  • Web: More Info

At the heart of Hypocrite The Musical is a story of the redemption of the lost and the church’s true responsibility of reclaiming those souls. You will cry, laugh and enjoy familiar gospel songs.

