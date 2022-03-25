Huggy Lowdown & Chris Paul at The Richmond Funny Bone

We are only selling entire tables instead of individual tickets

2 options

Two Person Table

Four Person Table

Our Seating is Now Done by the Date and Time of the Ticket Purchase/Reservation. You will be Assigned Tables by Purchase Date.

If You Wish to Sit with Another Party. You Must Call the Box Office in Advance.

Huggy Lowdown is a DC-based comedian and radio personality who does a daily take on celebrities and gossip on the Tom Joyner Morning Show. His bio on Black America Web says, “Listeners look to hear Huggy’s signature phrases like ‘What’s the deal pickles’ and his affectionate terms for favorite celebs like when he calls Tom Joyner ‘Brother Beige.’” Huggy Lowdown has also been featured on HBO‘s Def Comedy Jam

